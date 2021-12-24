New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banner were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

