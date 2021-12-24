New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,989,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,402,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $749.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.96. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

