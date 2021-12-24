New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $55.49 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

