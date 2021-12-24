New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ebix were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 72,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $953.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ebix’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

