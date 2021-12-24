Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Shares of CVE NXH opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

