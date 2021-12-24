NexWave Capital Partners LLC Sells 99,514 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,514 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for about 6.2% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 142.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,428,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,114. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock worth $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

