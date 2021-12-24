Nick Wiles Acquires 20 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of £123.60 ($163.30).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Nick Wiles bought 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($81,516.71).

On Friday, October 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £126.72 ($167.42).

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 652 ($8.61) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.40) and a one year high of GBX 742 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 660.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,052.56. The firm has a market cap of £448.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

PAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.13) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.83) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

