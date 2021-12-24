Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,664 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.