Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 191,936 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 191,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% in the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.