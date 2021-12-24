Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.