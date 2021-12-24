Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Tops $13.72 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00007502 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nord Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $1.09 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.41 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,068.46 or 1.00120817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00071376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,628 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

