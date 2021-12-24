Nordea Investment Management AB Has $42.76 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,651 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $42,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $499,395,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $153,217,000.

OGN stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

