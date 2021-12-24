Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,402 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $32,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 749,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

