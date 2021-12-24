Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 29,770 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $35,283,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 320,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $460.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.