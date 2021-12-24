Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7,851.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $26,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.49 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

