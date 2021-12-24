Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.