Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVO. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.50.
NVO stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
