NU (NYSE:NU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $9.83 on Monday. NU has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

