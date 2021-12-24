Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 125,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,039,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,852,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

