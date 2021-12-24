Nvwm LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,304. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

