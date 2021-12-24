Nvwm LLC Purchases 429 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $397.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,743,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $387.71 and its 200-day moving average is $347.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.