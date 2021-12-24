Nvwm LLC Raises Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 3,702,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,821. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

