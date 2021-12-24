Nvwm LLC Sells 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.29. 391,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,770. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $219.47 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.18 and a 200 day moving average of $418.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

