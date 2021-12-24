Nwam LLC Acquires 7,387 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

