Nwam LLC Buys 16,361 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 88.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.58.

