Nwam LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $456.49 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $463.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.74 and a 200-day moving average of $420.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.