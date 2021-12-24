Nwam LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,638 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after buying an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

