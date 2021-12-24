Nwam LLC Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

