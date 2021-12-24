Nwam LLC Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

