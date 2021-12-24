Nwam LLC Sells 1,918 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

VTIP opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

