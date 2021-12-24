Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

