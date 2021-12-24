Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $120.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.