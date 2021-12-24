Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.