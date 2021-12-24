OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Hits $4.59 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $21,452.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $5.76 or 0.00011296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007195 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

