Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.31. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $135.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

