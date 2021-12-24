Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $81,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $348.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $345.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.