Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

