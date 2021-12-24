Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORGO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of ORGO opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 304.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 81,271 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

