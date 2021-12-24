ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Shares Up 1.8%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11. 1,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

