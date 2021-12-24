OTR Global Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,748.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,748.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,743.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

