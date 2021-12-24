Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Position Cut by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,439 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Outfront Media worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

