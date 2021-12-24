Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$44.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OVV opened at C$41.59 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$17.86 and a 52-week high of C$50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The company has a market cap of C$10.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.75.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 10.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

