Oxbull.tech Tops 1-Day Volume of $204,728.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and $204,728.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Coin Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

