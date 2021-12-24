Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading Down 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $20.96. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

