Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

PBMLF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

