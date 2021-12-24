Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
PBMLF opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.11.
Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile
Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.