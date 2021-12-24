Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,104,395 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.