Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 45,158 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $360,199.88.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 14,555 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $207,845.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,751 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $238,750.95.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,770 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $252,268.80.

PARR stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.