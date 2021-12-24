Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after acquiring an additional 420,734 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Stantec by 18.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 605,271 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STN opened at $55.40 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

