PARSIQ (PRQ) Tops One Day Volume of $1.47 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $65.21 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00378472 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008829 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.73 or 0.01176757 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.