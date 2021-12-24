Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce $441.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $442.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 1,367,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

