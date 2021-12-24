Pawtocol (UPI) Hits Market Cap of $19.22 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol

